first-picture-of-boy,-3,-killed-in-caravan-fire-as-brother,-4,-fights-for-life

This is the first picture of a boy, three, who died after a caravan caught on fire ‘like a tinder box’ due to a suspected electrical fault.

Zach and his brother Harley, four, had been staying with their dad Shaun Harvey, 28, in Ffair Rhos, Ceredigion, west Wales, when a fire broke out at 5.35am on Sunday.

Neighbours described how Mr Harvey batted to save the children, but said the flames were too strong for him to reach the younger boy.

The boy’s body was later found inside the caravan, while Mr Harvey and Harley were rushed to hospital.

Harley was then later flown by air ambulance to a special burns unit in Bristol where he now remains in a critical condition.

Mr Harvey had been staying in a caravan at the end of his stepmum’s garden after splitting from the mother of his children Erin Harvey, 28, last year.

Neighbour Miriam Connolly, 54, described how she and husband Sean, 55, had woken up to screaming outside and a plant pot being thrown at their window.

Man’s arm ‘exploded’ after catheter was put in wrong

She said: ‘They kicked the fence down to come to us for help. It was horrific. [Mr Harvey] was carrying his eldest boy in his arms, the poor tot had no eyebrows left.

‘His father was in his underpants and the skin had been burned off his neck, shoulders and back.

‘He’s had tried so hard to get back into the caravan to reach his other little boy but it was an inferno. It went up in a matter of seconds.’

She later received a desperate phone call from Ms Harvey, who asked her: ‘Where’s my baby?’

Mrs Connolly continued: ‘It is so tragic, [Zach] was such a lovely little boy who loved coming to stay with his dad at weekends. I told her to get in touch with the police – it’s so heartbreaking.’

Five people attacked at GP surgery causing lockdown

Mr Connolly said he believed Mr Harvey had ‘run an extension cable from the house to the caravan’ and saw emergency services looking at it.

He recalled: ‘The caravan went up like a tinder box, we were trying to reassure him he did everything he could to save his child.

‘We ran a cold bath for him and his little boy, they were both in extreme pain. They asked for potato peeling which are supposed to be good for burns.’

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police investigating the fire say they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A spokesperson said the family are now being supported by specialist officers.

They continued: ‘Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Ffair Rhos area around the time of the fire, who might have information that could help the investigation.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, using Storm reference 39 of January 19.’