first-orca-found-washed-up-on-coast-of-britain-in-20-years-as-scientists-say-it-had-plastic-in-its-stomach

The first orca washed up on Britain’s coast in 20 years had plastic in its stomach, scientists have said, as they work to determine the cause of death.

The juvenile male killer whale, approximately 15ft long, became stranded in salt marsh in The Wash on the east coast of England.

It is the first confirmed orca stranding that the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme, of which ZSL is a partner, has investigated in England and Wales since 2001.

The team found a large fragment of plastic in the first stomach, though it had not killed the orca as the stomach was not blocked.

There was no evidence of recent feeding, as its stomachs were largely empty, and it is thought the animal died weeks ago.

ZSL’s Rob Deaville and Matt Perkins collected blubber, liver, muscle and kidney samples from the marine mammal, which was internally mostly intact.

Teeth samples are also being investigated in order to determine the predator’s age.

A spokesperson from ZSL told The Telegraph that this is a rare event “because there are so few orcas; the population has crashed.”

He added: “There are two populations of killer whale, you get residents and migatory. The resident population in the UK is tiny now because the water is highly polluted.