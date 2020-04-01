first-mortal-kombat-legends:-scorpion’s-revenge-clip-introduces-johnny-cage-to-lord-raiden

Warner Bros. has released the first clip from their upcoming animated Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge movie. One of the most popular video game franchises in history is about to come to life in an all-new, feature-length animated movie produced Warner Bros. Animation. The project arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting April 12th, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on April 28th, 2020. The clip gives a little taste of what the movie will be about.

The first clip from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge finds Hollywood star-turned-fighter Johnny Cage trying to get a handle on his new project, not yet realizing it’s a war, and not a movie. He’s seen chatting with his new teammates Liu Kang and Sonya Blade, and leader Raiden. Joel McHale (Community) voices Johnny Cage, while Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) voices all-business warrior Sonya Blade. Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) is Liu Kang, and David B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat 11) is Raiden. We will see more of these clips in the coming weeks, leading up to the release in a few weeks.

Based on the worldwide hit video game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles. There’s a lot at stake, but it seems there are some pretty solid fighters chosen for the ultimate fight.

The Mortal Kombat franchise has been massive since it first launched, but the next few years could see it get even bigger. The recently released Mortal Kombat 11 video game is still running strong with all kinds of new DLC fighters, including characters outside of the franchise like The Joker and Spawn. Plus, there is the live-action Mortal Kombat movie that just wrapped production. Simon McQuoid is making his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by writer Greg Russo. The writer has stated more than once that the movie will have a lot of elements from the original games, including fatalities, which has a lot of fans pretty excited about what they’re going to see when it opens in theaters. It is believed that the movie will still hit theaters on January 15th, 2021.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Even though we’ve only seen a little tiny bit from the movie, Joel McHale seems to have been the perfect choice to play Johnny Cage. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the voice cast stacks up when the new clips are released. While we wait to find out, you can check out the first clip above, thanks to the Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube channel.

Topics: Mortal Kombat Animated Movie, Mortal Kombat