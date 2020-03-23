first-look:-vans-old-skool-x-milk-tea-colourways

Image: SuppliedThese aren’t your usual pair of Vans! Find out how Aussie sneaker-heads can get their hands on them.Your favourite skate-wear brand Vans has just dropped three new styles of the classic Old Skool silhouette. If you’re into nude shades, you’re going to love these.There are three pairs of kicks in the spotlight and they are all inspired by different milk tea flavours. Not only are the colours to-die-for but the names are super cute – and it’s seriously making us crave some bubble tea right now.Take your pick from “Gentle Milk Cream”, “Hazelnut Flavour” and “Smoked Milk Tea”.We are obsessed with this sneaker upgrade from Vans. The canvas upper is adorned with luxe suede overlays both at the eyelet and at the rear. The signature Formstrip is now coloured in a retro white hue.Gentle Milk Cream arrives with a cream-toned base. On the other hand, both Hazelnut Flavour and Smoked Milk Tea feature a clean white sole with a contrasting dark grey stripe.These aren’t your usual pair of Vans and are definitely a collector’s item.So, how can you get your hands on them? This is what you need to know.Where to buy: Available now on FruitionPrice: Approximately US$78 eachThese sneakers first debuted on Chinese sportswear site Fruition over the weekend but they appear to be exclusive to the site for now. Given the huge amount of hype these are racking up online, it’s likely that a wider release will happen soon.In the meantime, you can shop anything and everything Vans directly from Vans online. The streetwear brand is also stocked at a bunch of stockists like Platypus Shoes, HYPE DC and ASOS.For more, you can check out our dedicated Vans hub. It’s where you can find all the latest news, the best deals and a comprehensive list of release dates.

