first-look-of-vijay’s-upcoming-master-released;-lokesh-kanagaraj-film-to-hit-theatres-in-april-2020

The first look of Vijay’s upcoming film, which was tentatively dubbed as Thalapathy 64 has finally been released. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi-fame, the title of Thalapathy 64 is Master. The film will reportedly see Vijay essay the role of a college professor with a mysterious past. The first look of Master seems little disoriented and sees Vijay in a surprisingly tense mood.

Check out the first look here

#MASTER coming soon💪 pic.twitter.com/KgOGaGUecL — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) December 31, 2019

The film’s cast boasts of established actors and young faces including Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries), Malavika Mohanan, Andrea (Vishwaroopam), Ramya Subramanian, Gauri Kishan (96), Brigada, Lintu Rony, Soundarya Nandakumar, Shanthanu, Chetan, Srinath, Sriman, and Alagam Perumal.

Sathyan Sooryan who cranked the camera for Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is handling the Master‘s cinematography. Silva has been roped in to choreograph the action scenes. Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered the chartbuster Kaththi in 2014 is composing the music for Master.

Firstpost previously reported that Sethupathi will play the baddie in film, Varghese will also have a negative character arc, and Andrea’s role will have shades of grey. She will be a part of a lot of action scenes for which she is undergoing special training. Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu, Kishan, Nandakumar, Subramanian, Brigada, and Rony are a part of the college sequence.

While interacting with the media after his recent blockbuster Kaithi, Kanagaraj had said, “I will not be making any compromise in my style of filmmaking. The next one with Vijay sir will also be my kind of film”

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto, under his banner XB Creators, Master is scheduled to release in April 2020.

Vijay was last seen in sports drama Bigil directed by Atlee. Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, the film also starred Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 12: 24: 41 IST