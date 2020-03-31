first-look-of-the-umbrella-academy-season-2-and-diego’s-upgraded-look!!

THE PLOT OF UMBRELLA ACADEMY

Umbrella Academy is the name given by extraterrestrial billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves to the group of seven children adopted by him in 1989. As per Sir Reginald, “these children are gifted with abilities far beyond the ordinary”. Instead of names, these children are given numbers. All of them have powers:

Vanya has the ability to play with sound waves

Allison’s power is her words

Five has the ability to time travel (he doesn’t need a time machine!)

Ben’s ability to metamorphose into monsters

Klaus is a necromancer

Diego’s got a deadly accuracy (watch out his daring maneuvers with knives!)

And Luther is known for his strengths

FIRST LOOK OF UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 2

Umbrella Academy Season 2 shooting has been wrapped. The filming was completed in November 2019. The show’s writer, Steve Blackman in his recent Instagram post wrote, “Even #corona can’t stop an Umbrella Academy Mix! But I swear we’re washing our hands…”

There’s been no plot release(yet). The release date hasn’t been announced yet but Netflix has shared a couple of promotional pictures for Season 2 that you definitely don’t want to miss!

DIEGO’S INTRIGUING NEW LOOK

The Umbrella Academy fandom definitely can’t stop talking about Diego’s new look because he looks nothing like the Season 1 Diego!

Diego, number two, who is known for his precision and perfection at aiming can be seen donning much longer hair and beard. Adding a different dimension to the character, we suppose?

The Umbrella Academy has 10 episodes. You can access Season 1 on Netflix. It is fascinating because of the wide array of superpowers that the characters possess. All of them have unconventional powers (expect Luther). The show is packed with great humor and mysteries.