First look: COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse spring pack

Find out when and where you can shop the new addition to the five-year long collaboration.If you’re into designer sneakers, you’ll know that COMME des GARÇONS PLAY has been adding its signature heart motif to the Converse range since 2015.In particular, the Chuck 70 silhouette has been getting all the love – but it’s only ever been in minimal colours like black, white or olive.This partnership between the two legendary brands is taking a turn, and it’s one that is much more colourful.Feast your eyes on the three new spring-ready styles: “Bright Green”, “Bright Blue” and “Bright Pink”.Release date: 2 April. It’s not confirmed whether this date is US-specific – so it is possible that Australia may get it a little later.Price: Approximately $150 USD each.Where to shop: This spring-ready pick will first drop at exclusive retailers overseas including Dover Street Market. However, they will be releasing on Converse online too.In the meantime, you can shop all things Converse from stores like THE ICONIC, Footlocker and JD Sports.These bold and bright pastel hues are perfect for spring if you live in the Northern Hemisphere. But if you’re down south like us here in Australia, we can bet that these kicks will seriously brighten your winter mood.All three colour options arrive in a high-top and low-cut canvas style.In terms of the signature heart logo, the design is kept pretty simple. It’s pictured on the lateral collar on the high-top and on the midfoot of the low-cuts.We are loving the addition of the white fabric heel strip, high gloss sail rubber toe caps and sail midsoles – these all work together to contrast the vivid hues and complete the shoe.In other sneaker and streetwear news, we are currently obsessing over the new Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” kick and the Vans Old Skool x Milk Tea pack.

All images: Supplied