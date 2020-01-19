first-look-at-what’s-coming-to-netflix-in-february-2020

It’s time to take at the first look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States. This is the preliminary list of everything we know that’s coming to Netflix throughout February 2020.

February is usually a much quieter month for new Netflix releases than others which usually comes down to just the general time of year and the fact it traditionally has fewer days of the month.

In terms of what you can expect from Netflix, as it’s approaching valentine’s day you’ll be able to see a few new romantic movies the service is making headlined by the likes of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. You can see an extended list of the Netflix Originals coming in February 2020 here.

Note: we’re expecting a bigger list of what we can expect to release in February 2020 in the final couple of weeks of January 2020 (full list for January). We’ll keep this post updated throughout January and February reflecting any newly announced titles for the two months.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – The remake of the 1980s horror movie returns to Netflix.

– The remake of the 1980s horror movie returns to Netflix. Chronically Metropolitan (2016) – Dramedy movie about a writer hitting a writer’s block and returning home to confront his family.

– Dramedy movie about a writer hitting a writer’s block and returning home to confront his family. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5) – New adventures in the kid’s comic series.

– New adventures in the kid’s comic series. Justice (2017) – Western starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Stephen Lang and Jackson Rathbone.

Sex and the City 2 (2010) – The sequel to the original Sex and the City directed by Michael Patrick King.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Team Kaylie (Part 3) N – 5 more episodes of the kids series about the famous teenager thrown into a normal life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (2020) N – Stand-up special from the radio host and comedian.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 5th

The Pharmacist (Limited Docu-series) N – A mother looks into the death of her son during the opioid crisis.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 6th

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Season 1) N – Anime about a virus turning people into murderous overgrown insects.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 7th

Dragons: Rescue Riders (Season 2) N – More preschool adventures with the Dreamworks dragons.

– More preschool adventures with the Dreamworks dragons. My Holo Love (Season 1) N – Korean sci-fi romance series

– Korean sci-fi romance series Locke & Key (Season 1) N – Dark comic book series that sees three siblings move into a house that grants them powers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 12th

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) N – Follow-up to the massive romantic-comedy based on the book series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 13th

Dragon Quest: Your Story (2020) N – New anime movie based on the video game franchise.

– New anime movie based on the video game franchise. Love Is Blind (Season 1) N – New dating reality series from Netflix.

– New dating reality series from Netflix. Narcos: Mexico (Season 2) N – Second season in the spin-off Narcos series following drug cartels south of the border.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 14th

Cable Girls (Season 5 Part 1) N – The first half of the final season of the Spanish period-drama series.

– The first half of the final season of the Spanish period-drama series. Isi & Ossi (2020) N – German rom-com.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 27th

Followers (Season 1) N – Japanese sci-fi series similar to that of Black Mirror.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 28th