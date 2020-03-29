first-look-at-the-new-natasha-denona-mini-retro-palette

Image: Instagram user natashadenonaFind out when and where you can shop the new romantic and retro eyeshadow palette from Natasha Denona.High-end makeup brand Natasha Denona is dropping a new five-pan mini retro eyeshadow palette – and you need it in your collection. We may all be social distancing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rock up a killer makeup look in your bedroom!The Natasha Denona Mini Retro eyeshadow palette is inspired by a 60s colour theme. Take your pick from five dreamy shades for the ultimate romantic and retro look.This isn’t the first five-pan palette from the brand. Last year, we saw the release of the Coral edition and it was everything. We’ve got no doubt this new retro one will have the same effect!When and where you can shop: The palette will first drop on the 31 March at Natasha Denona online. You can also shop the beauty brand from Sephora and Cult Beauty – but we don’t have an exact release date yet. You can expect it to arrive sometime in May/June.The shades: I am loving how versatile this palette is – you can easily create a soft, pastel look for everyday wear or you can totally go for something more dramatic and smokey.Galaxia – This dazzling neutral duo chrome incorporates a light nude base with green and blue sparkles.Industrial – A gorgeous green taupe with silver reflects throughout.60s – A basic, matte greenish grey hueVintage Taupe – A creamy matte antique rose colourPixie – A glittery pink with a champagne shiftImages: Instagram user trendmood1Take a look at the swatches above. If you are yet to try Natasha Denona’s iconic eyeshadow formula, then you are seriously missing out.The mattes are super creamy, and easy to work with and blend in to the skin. On the other hand, the duo-chrome and shimmery shades really know how to make an impact on the lids.

