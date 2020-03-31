first-look-at-the-full-supreme-x-lamborghini-collection

Brand: Supreme x Lamborghini

Season: SS20

Key Pieces: The short-sleeved shirt featuring Lamborghini’s instantly recognizable bull logo (slide 4 below) is one of the more eye-catching pieces — not because of the colors used but because of the bold, all-over design. An honorable mention goes out to the brightly-colored coveralls, that give off a distinct auto-mechanic vibe.

Release Date: April 2

Buy: Online at Supreme and in-store in Japan (April 4)

Editor’s Notes: Following rumors that surfaced earlier this week, Supreme has now confirmed its collaborative collection with Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer Lamborghini. The collection comprises a hooded work jacket, short-sleeve shirt, hockey jersey, coveralls, a T-shirt, beanie, and a set of skateboard decks. Each piece comes in either a neutral black or white colorway, in addition to an eye-catching neon shade typically seen on Lamborghini’s neck-breaking cars.

The entire collection is available online only on April 2, due to coronavirus-related store closures, as well as in-store in Supreme’s Japanese stores on April 4. Check out the entire collection above.

