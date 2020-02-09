first-look-at-cheetah’s-final-form-in-wonder-woman-1984-revealed

Wonder Woman 1984 is now in post-production ahead of its release in summer 2020 and fans are anxious to lay eyes on Diana’s 1980s-set adventure. Of course, one thing everyone’s curious about is how Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is back from the dead, but right up there alongside that is how director Patty Jenkins plans to bring Cheetah to life.

The villain will be played by Kristen Wiig and while we know the broad strokes of her origin and have seen plenty of glimpses at her alter ego of Barbara Minerva, we now have a look at Cheetah in her final form, courtesy of the artwork in the gallery down below. It’s not as good as an official still from the film, mind you, but it does tease a pretty comic-accurate depiction the character, which should excite fans.

Given that Kristen Wiig’s feral feline is no doubt the headline-worthy addition to the Wonder Woman 1984 ensemble, it’ll certainly be fascinating just how Jenkins and Wiig handle the iconic villain. But if this first look is any indication of what’s in store for us, then it seems they’re on the right track.

Of course, the bigger question is whether or not Wonder Woman 1984 will be able to capture lightning in a bottle again. And after some iffy test screening reactions, we wouldn’t blame you for being a bit worried. But seeing as the DCEU is on something of a hot streak right now, which has continued this weekend with the release of Birds of Prey, we’re hopeful that they’ll be able to keep the momentum going for Diana Prince’s second solo outing. We’ll find out for sure though on June 5th, 2020.