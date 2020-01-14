first-killer-whale-stranded-in-england-in-almost-two-decades

The first orca has been stranded in England since 2001.

Experts are investigating how the juvenile male killer whale came to be stuck in a salt marsh in The Wash on the east coast of England.

The animal, which was around 15ft long, probably died weeks ago as it was partially decomposed when found.

It had a large fragment of plastic in its first stomach, although this is not believed to have been why it died as it had not caused a blockage.

The death was reported by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), who are working with partner the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme to investigate.

ZSL’s Rob Deaville and Matt Perkins collected blubber, liver, muscle and kidney samples from the marine mammal, which was internally mostly intact.

It is the first confirmed orca stranding that the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme has investigated in England and Wales since 2001.

Orcas are a priority species for research by ZSL as they are top predators which can absorb significant concentrations of marine pollutants such as chemicals known as PCBs which accumulate as they go up the food chain.

Tests will analyse the samples for marine contaminants, while genetic analysis will help determine which population the animal came from and teeth have been collected to accurately assess its age.

The experts said there was no evidence of recent feeding as its stomachs were largely empty.