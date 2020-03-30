first-‘grand-theft-auto-6’-character-leak-fuels-production-rumors

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

Fans have been waiting for the release of the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto for years. Now, an actor has accidentally provided the first inkling that GTA 6 could really be in the works, International Business Times reports.

While the next iteration of the popular franchise has not been officially confirmed, renowned Mexican actor, Jorge Consejo, may have just leaked one of the upcoming game’s characters by reportedly listing a role in GTA 6 in his resume.

Consejo apparently noted that he would be playing a character named “The Mexican” in the upcoming GTA installment by Rockstar Games. Furthermore, he mentioned that he’d been working on the project since 2018, suggesting that the game has been in the works for some time now.

Following the leak, Consejo took to Twitter to address fans. However, he did not outright deny the speculation. “Dear friends, while I read every message from you, please know that because of contract stipulations sometimes I’m unable to comment on certain projects,” he wrote.

Dear friends,

While I read every message from you, please know that because of contract stipulations sometimes I’m unable to comment on certain projects. Please don’t feel ignored or unseen. I appreciate and value every single one of you. ❤️✌🏼

— Jorge Consejo (@JorgeConsejo) March 27, 2020

Rockstar Games has yet to comment about this rumor or to confirm the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. Keep it here for updates.