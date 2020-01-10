first-full-moon-of-2020-is-the-‘wolf-moon’-and-it’s-accompanied-by-a-lunar-eclipse

A bright full moon will rise in the night sky tonight – the first of the year and the so-called ‘Wolf Moon’.

Weather permitting, it will be visible across the UK from around 7.21pm this evening.

As well as the full moon, skywatchers will also be treated to what’s called a prenumbral lunar eclipse. This is where the Earth’s shadow causes the full moon to look slightly darker than usual. During a normal full moon, the moon’s surface is reflecting the light from the sun’s rays – but during the lunar eclipse part or all of the Earth may come between the two and block the sun’s light from reaching the moon.

‘A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned,’ explains timeanddate.com.

‘When this happens, the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

‘Since the penumbra is much fainter than the dark core of the Earth’s shadow, the umbra, a penumbral eclipse of the Moon is often difficult to tell apart from a normal Full Moon.’

Why is it called a ‘Wolf Moon’

Aside from the eclipse, the first full moon in January is sometimes known as a ‘Wolf Moon’.

The name comes from native Americans who noted that wolves had grown hungry through the long winter. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the packs of wolves would howl outside Indian villages.

‘Those in the countryside, whether it’s Native Americans, or farmers, already know what many city dwellers don’t – the full moon merits attention,’ astrologist Shelley von Strunckel explains to Metro.co.uk.

‘They live close to the land (in a way we city folk have no idea about…) and so link the season during which the full moon takes place to what nature around them is up to.’

Don’t believe in all this full moon mumbo jumbo? Well there’s also some science to be had.

‘Here in the UK, a farmer who ferments manure into fertiliser said the process speeds up much at the full moon that he has to turn down the thermostat on his vats,’ says Shelley.

According to Shelley, wine farmers in rural France actually farm according to the lunar cycle.

The cycle influences water so farmers use bio-dynamic farming methods and harvest their grapes according to the moon, as this ensures they have enough moisture to make seriously good wine.

How to see January’s Wolf Moon

This one should be easy – head outside and look up.

Wherever you are in the UK, you should be able to get a good look at the moon from 7pm onwards.

The Met Office notes that we may have quite a bit of cloud cover above the UK tonight, but we’re also forecast strong winds. These should hopefully part the clouds long enough for you to get a good glimpse of tonight’s full moon.