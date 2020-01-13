first-death-reported-in-china-as-mystery-new-virus-spreads-to-thailand

A mystery respiratory virus which emerged in China at the beginning of the year has been found in Thailand, raising fears that the disease is not being contained. The first fatality has also been reported.

The World Health Organization confirmed that a traveller from China has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan in central China earlier this month. The patient was hospitalised and is now recovering, according to Thai officials.

“The possibility of cases being identified in other countries was not unexpected and reinforces why WHO calls for ongoing active monitoring and preparedness in other countries,” a spokesperson said.

The case comes as a 61-year-old man in Wuhan became the first person to die of the new virus while seven more remain in a critical condition after they contracted the illness linked to a seafood market.

News that Chinese authorities discovered a novel virus has already raised concerns internationally, with some fearing a repeat of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic that emerged in China in 2002.