first-coronavirus-death-in-hong-kong-as-outbreak-warnings-grow

Hong Kong suffered its first death from the coronavirus sweeping across China today as experts warned of the dangers of it breaking out in the Asian sub-continent.

The second fatality outside mainland China came as the country’s leadership today admitted “shortcomings and deficiencies” in the way it responded to the initial outbreak.

A briefing at Chatham House policy institute heard of concerns about what would happen if the virus reached parts of Asia with less developed healthcare systems.

Rob Yates, a global health expert at Chatham House, said: “Were something like this to break out in India, Myanmar, Pakistan or Bangladesh, then the populations there are at greater risk — and we are too.”

It came as an infectious diseases expert today said more information was needed to assess whether coronavirus could become an endemic disease like HIV or TB.

Professor David Heymann, who led the global response to the 2002-3 Sars epidemic, said it was also impossible to say whether the outbreak, which started in China and has spread to 23 countries, was getting worse.

He said: “We don’t know yet whether this will become a disease which is endemic in human populations. We can assume that coronaviruses have probably emerged in the past.”

Professor Heymann, who is based at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was likely more than one market selling live animals had been the source of the virus.

He was unable to say whether the outbreak was likely to become a pandemic.

Worldwide 20,438 cases have been reported, including 425 deaths.

Some 632 patients have been discharged after treatment.

Yesterday, 64 deaths and 2,345 new cases were reported. The Hong Kong fatality, a 39-year-old man, was said to have underlying health issues.

Professor Heymann said halting the spread depended on action in each affected country, adding: “The UK has a very strong system of public health and a very strong system of infection control in hospitals.”