First Clinical Trial to Protect Against COVID-19 will Begin Soon

A coronavirus is a group of viruses that majorly cause disease in animals. It originated from a wet market in Wuhan which sold both dead and live animals. It has been spreading at a high pace with affecting almost every country.

According to government officials, a clinical trial to evaluate the vaccine specially designed to protect against Cornovirus will begin on Monday.

The trial has not been publically announced yet and keeping the conditions of anonymity, the officials said that the first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The trail is being funded by the National Institute of Health. adding to this the officials said that to completely validate the potential vaccine it may take up to 18 months.

A trial is all set, to begin with, a group of 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc. There are minimal chances that the volunteers will get infected by the shots inserted as the shots don’t contain any virus itself. The only agenda here is to check whether the vaccines show any further side effects or not.

Many research groups all across the globe are trying to get their hands on a vaccine to cure coronavirus. The symptoms that have been detected as of now in a coronavirus infected person are fever, cough, respiratory problems and many more. In the case of elderly people with existing health problems, it may cause some serious illness leading to pneumonia.

It has affected a large number of people everywhere. coronavirus is considered to have certain stages- people with mild illness recover within two weeks, whereas those with a serious illness might take even longer to get cured, till the time they get cured, the virus being communicable infects the other person’s body making a chain.