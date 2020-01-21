first-case-of-deadly-coronavirus-confirmed-in-united-states

The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed the first case of the deadly coronavirus in the United States.

A CDC spokesman said the victim was a traveler from China who was diagnosed after arriving in Seattle, Washington.

The man is reportedly in stable condition and arrived in the US last week.

The mysterious illness first appeared in China last month. It is known to have killed at least six people and sickened hundreds across Asia, according to The Washington Post.

