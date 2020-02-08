first-american-dies-from-coronavirus

First American dies from coronavirus

A cruise ship docked in Japan currently holds the largest single group of confirmed coronavirus infections outside of China. With at least 3,400 passengers and crew, it’s estimated that 61 passengers (including 11 Americans) have tested positive. New research suggests that the pangolin, an endangered mammal whose scales are highly valued in Chinese medicine, may have passed the virus on to humans. Michael George has the latest on coronavirus, including details surrounding the first American death.

