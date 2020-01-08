fires-wipe-out-entire-species-putting-australia-‘on-brink-of-extinction-crisis’

The devastating wildfires in Australia may have triggered an extinction crisis, a leading scientist has warned.

Professor Chris Dickman estimates at least one billion animals have been killed during the worst fire event on record.

He told Metro.co.uk this number ‘will almost certainly keep going up’ as Australia braces itself for temperatures to soar again in the coming weeks, fuelling the potential for more catastrophic fires.

Prof Dickman, a leading ecologist from the University of Sydney, said he is worried for a number of species which can only be found in certain parts of Australia.

Fires have torn through Alpine National Park in Victoria and neighboring Kosciuszko National Park in New South Wales, which are both home to many critically endangered animals.

Prof Dickman said: ‘Some of the species which are of greatest concern already have small populations and restricted geographical distributions.’

The ecologist, who has studied Australia’s wildlife for 40 years, said he expects there ‘will be extinctions among a large number of invertebrates’, and he fears the worst for some mammals.

He said: ‘Among the mammals, some of the narrow-range endemics [only found in one area], include a long-footed potoroo.

‘It’s a species of rat kangaroo, that occur just in the East Gippsland region of Victoria.

‘It really likes dense habitat, tall open forest with a moist understory. These are being really badly burnt in the recent fires.

‘This means the habitat for the potoroo has largely gone. It’s not clear if any of the small number of individuals that survive will be able to persist.’

The ecologist is hoping some of these animals will have survived the flames in ‘fire refuges’ in the forests – a typically wet area which remain unburnt.

He said: ‘One of the big concerns is the fires have been so widespread, so severe and so intense. It’s not clear any refuge patches will remain over large swathes of the landscape.

‘In previous fires that have been less intense, you can expect to find an area around a wetland patch or a swamp, but it’s not clear from what we’re seeing that those refuges will be found.

‘We’re desperately hoping they will be. If they’re not it’s going to bad news for a whole range of species.’

Decades of conservation work on Kangaroo Island – which is often described as Australia’s Galapagos Islands – has been undone by devastating wildfires.

Experts working on the island say thousands of koalas and kangaroos have been killed, and the fires may have also wiped out a mouse-like marsupial species called a dunnart, which carries its young in a pouch.

Similarly, it remains unclear how many from a unique flock of glossy black-cockatoos got away from the flames.

Koalas have been declared ‘functionally extinct’ and their future is looking increasingly bleak. In New South Wales alone, it’s estimated 8,000 – 30% of the population – have been killed.

But for the koalas that survived, their habitat and main source of food – eucalyptus trees – have also been ravaged by the fires.

Prof Dickman fears it could take decades before Australia’s koalas begin to recover.

He said: ‘If the vegetation does come back and there are refuge populations for the koalas, then they will move back in over the next decade or so.

‘That’s providing there are unburnt areas for which they can migrate into. And that’s assuming regeneration takes place fairly quickly.

‘If on the other hand a lot of trees are killed, then it’s going to take a lot longer.

‘The trees will have to regrow and koalas don’t begin to use trees until they’re at least 15 to 20-years-old.

‘They have to big enough for them to climb up and feel safe up them. They won’t climb up skinny trees because there’s nothing to hold onto and there’s nowhere to sleep.’

Prof Dickman said he hopes this catastrophic event will be a ‘wake-up call’ for politicians to start taking climate change seriously.

He said: ‘The ecology and environmental science community have felt that we’ve really been side-lined from any decision making processes over the last 20 years or so.

‘The government has gone ahead without any real input from the science community. I think we are beginning to reap the consequences of that oversight now.

‘I really hope this is a wake-up call. If there is a silver lining to this catastrophic event that’s happening at the moment, it will be that the government realises it finally needs to do something.

‘And it needs to do something that isn’t just at the behest of the coal miners and the other fossil fuel companies and developers, who seem to have the government’s ear.’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced widespread criticism over his handling of the crisis. But he has vowed to meet ‘every cost’ to help Australia recover from the fires, as he announced a $2 billion (£1 billion) fund to help families, employers and local councils.

More than 135 fires are still burning across New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, more than half of which are still not contained and pose a risk to lives.

Australia’s capital, Canberra, had the worst air quality of any major city in the world on Monday morning owing to smoke from nearby wildfires.

The extent of the smoke is so huge that a huge ash cloud spread over 2,500 miles to New Zealand, causing a thick orange haze to fill the skies.

The world has struggled to take in the catastrophic effect of the crisis, with pictures of the sky turning a deep red likened to apocalyptic horror films.