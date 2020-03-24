firefly-music-festival-2020-has-been-canceled-due-to-the-coronavirus-pandemic

Today, unfortunately, has been a big day for sad news about music festivals. Although Lollapalooza isn’t officially canceled or postponed, they have delayed their lineup announcement, which may not be a great sign. Firefly Music Festival, another major US fest, has a more somber development to share today, as they have canceled their 2020 installment entirely.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, organizers note, “At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to confirm the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020. We take the safety and health of our fans, staff and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

This year’s lineup was set to feature Billie Eilish, Rage Against The Machine, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, and Maggie Rogers.

Find Firefly’s full note below.

We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our fans and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors & our community in Dover, Delaware.

In these unprecedented times, we send you our love. Thank you for your support and we look forward to welcoming you in the Woodlands in June 2021 where we will dance, sing and celebrate live music together.

REFUNDS

All Firefly 2020 ticket holders who purchased tickets through our official ticket provider, Elevate, will receive a full refund or, if you choose, you may transfer your ticket to Firefly 2021. You will receive an email outlining the refund and transfer process by Friday, March 27, 2020. If you do not receive an email or have any questions, please contact Festival Ticketing Support by emailing support@festivalticketing.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8: 00AM – 5: 00PM MST (Arizona Time).”