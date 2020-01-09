firefighters-tackle-huge-blaze-at-derry-nightclub







The fire at Envy Nightclub in Londonderry. Credit: Leona O’Neill

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at the Envy Nightclub in Londonderry.

Four fire appliances have been dispatched to the Stand Road venue.

Police on the scene of the major Derry fire say that the roof of the Envy nightclub which is well ablaze contains asbestos. Loud bangs can be heard as the fire takes hold pic.twitter.com/Vc63aUYxCH — Leona O’Neill (@LeonaONeill1) January 9, 2020

Footage from the scene shows the roof of the building alight.

There have been reports the roof may contain asbestos and police have advised people to clear the area to avoid breathing in fumes.

The Strand Road has been closed between Lawrence Hill to Asylum Road and Foyle Expressway has also been closed.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area. A number of premises have been evacuated.

“Anyone living or working in close proximity to Strand Road is asked to ensure they keep their windows closed.”

There are no further details at this time.

Belfast Telegraph Digital