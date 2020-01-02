firefighters-spark-outrage-after-they-posed-in-front-of-burning-building-for-photo

A picture of firefighters posing for a photo in front of a burning building has outraged has sparked outrage and is now being investigated.

The picture shows the group of Detroit, Michigan firefighters smiling in front of the flaming building. It was posted to the Detroit Fire Incidents Facebook page on New Year’s Eve with the caption: ‘Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!’

According to the manager of the Detroit Fire Incidents Facebook page, the group selfie was a farewell photo for a chief who was retiring, reportedly seen in the middle of the photo.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones has since addressed the photo, which was taken down, saying: ‘There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them.’

‘We will investigate this matter and follow the facts where they lead us. If this photo is verified, discipline will be in order,’ Jones continued.

The photo was met with mixed responses, as some thought the photo was in bad taste and others were happy to see the firefighters let the building, which was reportedly vacant, burn down.

‘Way too go way too look unprofessional and this puts a really bad rep on your community too,’ wrote one person.

‘I hope that was a staged fire. I’d hate to think my firemen were posing for pictures while a real house was burning,’ said another.

A third, who supported the photo, said: ‘Let it cook down to the basement. One less vacant that can be used for illegal purposes.’

The picture was removed from the Detroit Fire Incidents page after the page’s administrator said the ‘guys on the job’ had been ‘threatened for the photo being posted.’

‘To clarify “threatened” meaning threatened by their work I would assume by their context threatened of punitive actions,’ the page clarified.