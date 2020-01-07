firefighters-rush-to-tackle-blaze-at-koko-in-london

Firefighters rushed to the scene after a blaze broke out at London’s iconic Koko venue in Camden tonight (January 6, 2020).

At 8.56pm, the London Fire Brigade sent fire engines and 60 firefighters to attend the scene. They then reported that 30% of the roof was alight, with firefighters working hard to save the rest of the building. Emergency services have requested that people avoid the area if possible.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt in the blaze at the venue and club, which is currently undergoing refurbishment.

We’ve got 8 fire engines & around 60 firefighters tackling a visible blaze on #Camden High Street. Please avoid the area if possible. More soon https://t.co/lAKyhFCSbb — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 6, 2020

Firefighters working hard to save iconic #Camden nightclub. Operations continue to bring the blaze fully under control https://t.co/PkzjrSqAy6 pic.twitter.com/MvGNZGE9PU — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 6, 2020

Very sad #koko previously Camden Palace in flames #fire pic.twitter.com/fBW2RMuyS3 — Prettyxcool 🍀 (@prettyxcool) January 6, 2020

The iconic KOKO club in London currently on fire #koko #camden #fire pic.twitter.com/lUT77cDFLI — Jiannis Georgiadis (@jgeorgiad) January 6, 2020

Fire at the Koko music venue. Firefighters at the scene. pic.twitter.com/4NemcJ4JhB — Camden New Journal (@NewJournal) January 6, 2020

Things very much under control now. Looks like KOKO is saved. Thank you so much to the firefighters for responding so quickly. pic.twitter.com/Sj90lsDhUt — Oliver Cooper (@OliverCooper) January 6, 2020

We were called at 20: 56 to a fire at a #Camden nightclub under refurbishment. 30% of the roof is alight. Firefighters working hard to save the rest of the building. Please avoid the area if possible https://t.co/ARvemtJ1Er — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 6, 2020

The legendary London venue has been closed since March 2019 to undergo a £40million refurbishment. It was intended that Koko would re-open in Spring 2020.

Having first opened in 1900 as a theatre venue, the building was last refurbished in 2004 after closing its doors as the Camden Palace in February of that year. It then re-opened in 2005 under the KOKO name. The new building work will create six new performances areas and introduce a radio station and broadcast station.

KOKO

A small number of restaurants and shops will also be introduced as part of the David Archer-led rebuild, which will take over nearby buildings and also expand the rooftop.

“This isn’t just about offering a music venue. In the Camden spirit of independence, auteurship and eccentricity, we want to offer an unrivalled experience,” said KOKO’s owner Olly Bengough before the refurbishment work. “London is a forward-facing city. Where we lead, the world follows and we have to move with it. We’re protecting the culture, helping Camden and London.”