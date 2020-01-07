firefighters-rush-to-stop-wildfires-forming-‘uncontrollable-megablaze’-before-heatwave-returns

Australian firefighters are battling to get the upper hand against colossal fires across three states before another heatwave hits later this week.

On Tuesday, authorities in Victoria reported that the number of individual blazes in the state was down to 14, but largely because many smaller blazes had combined with others.

In New South Wales, firefighters fought desperately to capitalise on cooler weather, but the light rain did little to suppress the 130 blazes burning in the state, and posed problems for emergency workers trying to manoeuvre heavy equipment in slippery conditions.

The NSW Rural Fire Service warned that a Very High Fire Danger rating would be in place in three regions on Wednesday, and High Danger in 10 others, out of a total of 21 regions in the state.

While the Australian navy continued to assist in evacuations and supply runs, the insurance industry announced that there have already been $700,000,000 (£367,000,000) in damages claims from the fires.