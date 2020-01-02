Home NEWS Firefighters rescue two men from icy pond on New Year’s Eve night

Firefighters rescue two men from icy pond on New Year’s Eve night

By
Mary Smith
-
6
0
firefighters-rescue-two-men-from-icy-pond-on-new-year’s-eve-night

HANSON, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters rescued two men whose boat capsized in an icy pond in Hanson late on New Year’s Eve.

Firefighters responded to Maquan Pond in Hanson after receiving a report of people yelling near the water shortly after 10: 30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson.

The men were about 100 yards offshore, holding on to the capsized boat, Thompson said. Firefighters in survival suits used an ice rescue sled to pull the men ashore. Both men were taken to a local hospital to be treated for exposure.

Thompson said it was a difficult rescue because of the combination of ice and open water.

You can see the small boat two men were rescued from after @HansonFire Dept. says it capsized on New Year’s Eve. We’re live tonight on @boston25 with what the Good Samaritans who helped in the rescue told us. We also heard from one victim’s wife, off camera, about the incident. pic.twitter.com/3SAfRQSxPe

— Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) January 1, 2020

Close





Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here