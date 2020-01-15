firefighters-rescue-ten-week-old-puppy-trapped-in-reclining-sofa

A Shih Tzu named Joy is celebrating after being set free from a reclining sofa.

Her long hair had become tangled in the mechanism after she crawled underneath the sofa at her home in St Helens, Merseyside.

The ten-week-old puppy was distressed by getting stuck on Saturday evening, and her family didn’t know what to do.

In desperation, they called the emergency services after spending 45 minutes trying to free her themselves.

A crew was quickly on the scene and firefighters worked to dismantle the reclining mechanism and free the petrified puppy.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Keith Williams said: ‘Joy’s long hair was very tightly entangled in the long screw part of the mechanism.

‘It was a slow process as every time we unscrewed something or made a cut in the metal, the puppy yelped loudly, making it very stressful for everyone.’

Joy was finally released from the seat and taken to the vets with the mechanism from the chair still attached.

Mr Williams said: ‘The vet sedated her and managed to shave around the attached mechanism to remove it. He then carried out two X-rays to check everything was OK.

‘It all ended well with Joy getting the all clear – apart from a bruise and a new bald patch.

‘Joy’s owners were really grateful for our help – we’re glad to hear she’s happy and recovering at home.’