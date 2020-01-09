firefighters-dealing-with-huge-blaze-at-derry-nightclub







The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene (stock photo)

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at the Envy Nightclub in Londonderry.

Four fire appliances have been dispatched to the Stand Road venue.

Police on the scene of the major Derry fire say that the roof of the Envy nightclub which is well ablaze contains asbestos. Loud bangs can be heard as the fire takes hold pic.twitter.com/Vc63aUYxCH — Leona O’Neill (@LeonaONeill1) January 9, 2020

Footage from the scene shows the roof of the building alight.

There have been reports the roof may contain asbestos and people have been advised to avoid the area.

The Strand Road has been closed between Clarendon Street and Quayside Roundabout.

There are no further details at this time.

Belfast Telegraph Digital