firefighters-come-to-the-rescue-of-a-toddler-who-got-his-head-stuck-in-a-toilet-seat

There are some moments you experience as a child where you realise you’ve totally messed up.

For two-year-old Flynn Edwards, it was when he got his head stuck on a toilet seat.

The red-faced toddler managed to get the lid lodged around his head and had to call his mum for help.

After Sarah Edwards, 29, from Saltash, Cornwall couldn’t take it off herself, firefighters had to come to the scene to rescue Flynn.

That’s a story his mum’s not going to let him live down.

Sarah had been enjoying a nice shower when all of a sudden Flynn started shouting ‘mummy stuck’ over and over again.

When the doting single mum-of-one ran out of the shower, she found that her cheeky son had somehow managed to get his plastic training toilet seat stuck.

Remaining calm, the estate agent called 101, which ended up with a team of five firefighters whizzing down to free the trapped toddler from his toilet-shaped shackle.

‘I was trying to pull it off, but nothing was working,’ explained Sarah.

‘After calling 101, they advised I get in touch with the local fire service because they would have the tools to free him.’

Sarah continued: ‘I expected a little fire van to show up with maybe one or two people inside it but instead a giant fire engine showed up to our little cul-de-sac and a team of fireman jumped out, I nearly died.

‘They were all in stitches when they saw Flynn, who at the time was quite happy playing with his trains whilst a toilet seat was stuck on his head.

‘They snapped the seat and released him and everything was ok, we were all laughing our heads off.’

The firemen used a screwdriver to loosen up the bolts in the seat before snapping it off safely with their hands.

When the cheeky toddler was finally saved, as a reward the firefighters gave him a tour of their fire engine and even let him sit in the driver’s seat.

Sarah added: ‘The fireman were amazing, Flynn is usually really shy but with them, he was full of chatter.

‘They let him hop inside the fire engine and everyone got some pictures, so it wall ended up ok in the end.’

Even the neighbours found the whole saga hilarious and came by to take pictures of poor Flynn.

The photo evidence is going to make it even harder to live down.

