by: Tom Barnas

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 04: 57 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 05: 00 AM CDT

CHICAGO – Two homes in the Marshall Square neighborhood were engulfed in flames overnight. It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 25-hundred block of South Albany. A firefighter was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury but is in good condition. No word on the cause of the fire.