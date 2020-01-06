firefighters-battling-blaze-at-famous-camden-nightclub-koko

Camden’s iconic nightclub Koko was in flames tonight as firefighters battled to save the venue.

Photographs and video from the scene showed smoke rising up into the air as a blaze took hold.

Local councillor Oliver Cooper tweeted: ‘There’s a fire at legendary music venue Koko in Camden Town, with smoke billowing out from inside. Three fire engines and dozens of firefighters currently on site.’

He later added: ‘The fire at Koko in Camden Town is under control and now being pushed back. Hugely grateful to @LondonFire for their swift response, but devastated by the potential loss of such a huge part of Camden’s culture.’

Very sad #koko previously Camden Palace in flames #fire pic.twitter.com/fBW2RMuyS3 — Prettyxcool 🍀 (@prettyxcool) January 6, 2020