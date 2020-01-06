firefighters-battling-blaze-at-famous-camden-nightclub-koko

Advertisement
Camden’s iconic nightclub Koko was in flames tonight as firefighters battled to save the venue.
Photographs and video from the scene showed smoke rising up into the air as a blaze took hold.
Local councillor Oliver Cooper tweeted: ‘There’s a fire at legendary music venue Koko in Camden Town, with smoke billowing out from inside. Three fire engines and dozens of firefighters currently on site.’
He later added: ‘The fire at Koko in Camden Town is under control and now being pushed back. Hugely grateful to @LondonFire for their swift response, but devastated by the potential loss of such a huge part of Camden’s culture.’
More follows.
Very sad #koko previously Camden Palace in flames #fire pic.twitter.com/fBW2RMuyS3
— Prettyxcool 🍀 (@prettyxcool) January 6, 2020
The fire at KOKO in Camden Town is under control and now being pushed back. Hugely grateful to @LondonFire for their swift response, but devastated by the potential loss of such a huge part of Camden’s culture. pic.twitter.com/5k0pdkHjQF
— Oliver Cooper (@OliverCooper) January 6, 2020