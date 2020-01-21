firefighters-back-at-belfast-university-road-as-blaze-‘reignites’

A blaze on Belfast’s University Road has reignited.

Parts of the road are closed as fire crews deal with another fire at the premises.

Earlier on Tuesday morning at around 1am more than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze which broke out at the commercial premises.

However, firefighters returned to the scene at around 11am and are working to extinguish the blaze.







A PSNI spokesman said: “The earlier fire on University Road has reignited and as such, the road has been closed in both directions.”

Earlier the Fire Service said it responded to numerous calls about the incident at the three-storey restaurant.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said it was “deeply worrying” that the fire was being treated as arson.

“Thanks to the hard work of firefighters throughout the night, the fire has been brought under control,” he said.

“But this could’ve easily proved fatal as there are many homes and businesses in close proximity, and it could’ve spread in what is a very built up area.

“My sympathies today are with the business that was affected by the fire. I hope that staff will be able to return to work quickly and residents of the local area will be able to return home unhindered.”

“I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to report it to police.”

PSNI Inspector Green said officers attended immediately after the 999 calls and evacuated nearby properties and closed a number of roads.

“Fire Service personnel and police officers have been in attendance throughout the night and remain at the scene this morning,” the officer said.

“At this stage the fire is being treated as a deliberate ignition and our enquiries are continuing.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said nine appliances, including a specialist command unit and an aerial appliance along with 55 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the fire.

“The operation has now been scaled but we expect to remain at the scene throughout the morning,” the spokesperson added.

University Road has since been reopened to traffic.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact 101 or information can be provide anoynmously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

