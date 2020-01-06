firefighter-almost-died-after-popcorn-got-stuck-in-his-teeth

A firefighter needed open heart surgery after getting a piece of popcorn stuck in his mouth.

Adam Martin, 41, caught a deadly infection while trying to dislodge it from one of his back teeth.

He stuck everything from a pen lid, tooth pick, a piece of wire and even a metal nail in his mouth in a bid to remove the popcorn.

He ended up with toothache but instead of going to the dentist, he did nothing.

A week later he developed night sweats, fatigue, headaches and eventually a heart murmur, which are all signs of the infection endocarditis.

It occurs when germs from another part of your body, such as the mouth, spread through the bloodstream and damage areas of the heart.

Father-of-three Adam, from Coverack, Cornwall, said: ‘The doctors told me if I hadn’t gone to the GP when I did then I could have been dead in three days.

‘The infection had eaten my heart valves completely.

‘At one point it was quite touch and go. It was the worst experience of my life.

‘I wasn’t far off death’s door and I am extremely lucky. The popcorn stuck in my teeth is the only possible cause I can think of. ‘

‘I am never eating popcorn again that’s for sure.’

The ordeal started when he shared a bag of popcorn with his wife Helen, 38, at the end of September.

A week later he developed what appeared to be a cold, which then turned into what was assumed to be flu, and on October 7 he went to his GP.

The doctors diagnosed a mild heart murmur and sent him for blood tests and x-rays, which came back showing nothing more significant than slightly raised inflammation markers.

He was sent home with medication, but a few days later, he was still experiencing flu-like symptoms.

He also developed a blood blister on his toe – which was later diagnosed as a Janeway lesion, an external indication of infective endocarditis.

Worried about his worsening current condition, Adam went to the Royal Cornwall Hospital on October 18.

He said: ‘I had a feeling there was something seriously wrong. I was sleeping an awful lot and I felt terrible.

‘I had aches and pains in my legs and I just did not feel right at all. I was admitted to hospital the same day for tests. By this point I was very worried.’

The muscle ache in his leg turned out to be an infected clot, wedged in his femoral artery which required a five hour operation to clear.

Chest scans revealed his heart had been severely damaged – and would need an urgent operation.

He was transferred to Derriford Hospital on October 21 and had seven hour open heart surgery to replace his aortic valve and repair his mitral valve, damaged by the infection.

Adam said: ‘My heart was not properly working anymore. It was essentially wrecked. The infection had eaten the valves away.

‘I should have just gone to the dentist in the first place. I don’t want anyone to go through what I have done.’