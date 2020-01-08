fire-that-almost-wiped-out-entire-australian-town-is-finally-extinguished

A massive bushfire that almost burned an entire Australian town to the ground has finally been extinguished.

Brave volunteer firefighters from Country Fire Association in Mallacoota in East Gippsland, Victoria announced the news on Tuesday afternoon following an exhausting week-long battle.

A photo posted on social media shows the crew huddled on a scorched roadside in uniform after putting out the blaze that tore through the area on New Year’s Eve.

One firefighter wrote the team could finally go home, saying: ‘Mallacoota fire officially out. Strike Team 0204 on HMAS Choules tonight, home tomorrow.’

Many residents wrote heartfelt thanks to the crew on Facebook, with one saying ‘words cannot express how grateful we are for all you have done for our special town.’

Another wrote: ‘It is amazing that despite the sad loss of some homes, the vast majority of Mallacoota and everyone in it was saved by these amazing people.’

Other people urged the firefighters to return so they could be thanked in person, with one commenting: ‘You will see it in all its glory, we would love to see you all here again.

‘You saved our house, our friends and our memories! We will be back to Coota once the roads reopen to personally thank you for your heroic efforts and total commitment to protecting the Mallacoota community.’

Images of blood red skies and raging infernos in the hard-hit Mallacoota had shocked the world, with a state of disaster declared for the town.

A mass evacuation of the area took place throughout the week, with thousands of evacuees pictured fleeing the area after spending four days stranded on a beach.

Around 1,000 left on Navy ship MV Sycamore at around 8.40am on Friday, before 1,000 others boarded HMAS Choules at 4pm.

Evacuees travelled on a 16 hour voyage to Western Port, southern Australia, along with 130 dogs, three cats and a bird.

Army staff are believed to have served around 3,500 meals while people were on board.

Others left Mallacoota by helicopter on Sunday, with more residents arriving in military crafts in Melbourne today.

Although the bushfire is finally out, authorities have warned locals against rushing back to their homes as roads remain dangerous with damaged trees that could fall.

Bad fire conditions are also forecast for the area on Friday with temperatures up to 40C, high winds, and thunderstorms that could ignite a new fire.

A warning read: ‘We have reports of local residents cutting their way out of closed areas. Residents must stop this immediately.

‘It is also not safe to drive on these roads until they have been treated for hazardous trees and other damage.

‘There is also still active fire in some of these areas.

‘Fire damaged trees kill. It is not always obvious that a tree has been impacted by fire.

‘We remind people to obey road closures. This is for your own safety.’

Three people have been confirmed dead and more than 923,000 hectares have been burnt across Victoria, with hundreds of homes and properties destroyed.