fire-force:-trailer,-release,-plot-[latest-updates]-get-to-know-more-details-about-the-show-in-the-article-below!!

Fire Force, adapted from the Japanese manga of the same name, is an anime series, released last year. The series is adapted by David Production and aired between July and December last year. The show premiered on the Super Animeism block.

A second season for the show is set to premiere in July 2020.

What do we know so far?

Premise

The Great Disaster struck Earth 250 years before the year 198. While most of the world went up in flames, the Tokyo Empire remained mostly stable during the period. Many nations were destroyed and most of the planet was uninhabitable after the event, so survivors took refuge in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Emperor Raffles I at the time established the faith of the Holy Sol Temple.

Season 1

Shinra Kusakabe is a third-generation pyrokinetic who gained the nickname “Devil’s Footprints” for his ability to ignite his feet at will. He joins Company 8, and dedicates himself to end the Infernal attacks for good.

While investigating the other companies he comes across some information that leads him to believe that his younger brother was abducted when his house was attacked 12 years ago.

He then finds out that there is a Doomsday Cult that is behind all the attacks. What do they want? To repeat the Great Disaster.

Season 2

A trailer is out for the upcoming season. Here’s the link:

The anime will have 24 episodes and you can watch it on Funimation or Crunchyroll. They offer to simulcast the show as it airs.

There is no official release date but it is confirmed that the show is coming out in July, this year.

Checkout Union Journalism for More Details about the Show!! Find out More Related Articles.

The Bumper Release : ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 . What Can we Expect from ‘Fire Force’ Season 2?