fire-emblem:-three-houses-cindered-shadows-dlc-out-next-month

Byleth in Smash Bros. wasn’t the only Fire Emblem news today, as Nintendo announces a new DLC expansion for Three Houses.

After the news about Pokémon Sword and Shield it’s clear that expansion passes are becoming standard for almost every major Nintendo release, but we’ll be honest and say we forget Fire Emblem: Three Houses even had one – but the addition of Byleth to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate came with a timely reminder.

In our defence, the only things the pass has added so far have been minor cosmetic additions, like a sauna and the ability to pet animals, as well as new quests, maps, costumes and other minor extras.

The major story addition was always promised for sometime before April though and now that’s been revealed as Cindered Shadows.

Cindered Shadows involves a secret fourth house of students for you to boss around, who in an unlikely turn of events have been discovered skulking about in the basement of Garreg Mach Monastery.

Exactly how the Ashen Wolves will interact with the other three houses, if at all, isn’t yet clear but the DLC will be out on 13 February, so it’s not that long until you get to find out.

Whether that’s the last release for the expansion pass isn’t clear, but it will set you back £22.49, which if you buy now will give you instant access to all the other minor stuff that’s already been released.

Byleth will be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on 29 January and will set you back either £5.39 or £22.49 for Smash’s own expansion pass (or rather Fighters Pass Vol. 1 as it is now).

Email gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk, leave a comment below, and follow us on Twitter

MORE: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 has six new fighters

MORE: Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the 5th DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

MORE: Cuphead, Assassin’s Creed, and Rabbids coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate





