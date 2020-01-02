fire-breaks-out-at-scrapyard-near-farm-with-flames-rising-10-metres-high

A fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Bury causing huge plumes of smoke to rise above the town.

Residents have been advised to shut windows and doors due to the blaze in Pimhole Road, with flames said to be 10m high.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said five fire engines are at the scene and two jets are being used to tackle the fire.

They added the smoke can be seen from miles away.

The rescue service also asked local residents not to call 999 about the incident as they are “aware and fire fighters are currently tackling the fire”.

Local resident Michelle Boudin said: “I could see it from my bedroom window. It’s still burning now and I can hear the explosions from here.

“I would say my only concern is that it doesn’t spread to the farm which is very close to the yard.”

She said there are chickens, alpacas, sheep, horses and other animals on the farm.