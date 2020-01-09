fire-breaks-out-at-hospital-in-noida-near-delhi,-no-reports-of-injuries

Fire broke out in the basement of the seven-storey ESIC hospital building located in Sector 24.

Noida:

A fire broke out at hospital in Noida near Delhi on Thursday morning. The blaze broke out in the basement of the seven-storey ESIC hospital building located in Sector 24.

Fire engines were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 9: 30 am. Around 100-120 people were present at the hospital at the time, officials said, adding that they were evacuated safely from the building. The patients have also been moved to nearby hospitals, they said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known.