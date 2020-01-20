fire-breaks-out-at-delhi-government-office,-10-fire-engines-at-spot

Read inOther Languages
Fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office at around 9 am. (Representational)
New Delhi:
A huge fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office in Civil Lines area of the city this morning. Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.
