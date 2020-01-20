Home NEWS Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Government Office, 10 Fire Engines At Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Government Office, 10 Fire Engines At Spot

By
syed
-
6
0
fire-breaks-out-at-delhi-government-office,-10-fire-engines-at-spot

Read inOther Languages

  • বাংলায় পড়ুন

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Government Office, 10 Fire Engines At Spot

Fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office at around 9 am. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A  huge fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office in Civil Lines area of the city this morning. Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far. 

Comments

Fire In DelhiDelhi Transport Department fire

Related

  • 3-Month-Old Baby Among Those Killed In Delhi Warehouse Fire3-Month-Old Baby Among Those Killed In Delhi Warehouse Fire
  • Delhi Fire: Police Conducts 3D Laser Scan Of Building To Recreate SceneDelhi Fire: Police Conducts 3D Laser Scan Of Building To Recreate Scene
  • Delhi Luggage Factory Fire Worst Since 1997 Uphaar Cinema TragedyDelhi Luggage Factory Fire Worst Since 1997 Uphaar Cinema Tragedy

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india

Follow Us:

your daily newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here