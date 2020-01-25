fir-against-sharjeel-imam-over-alleged-“separate-northeast”-remark

Assam government has filed FIR against Sharjeel Imam, believed to be a Shaheen Bagh protest organiser

Guwahati/New Delhi:

The Assam government has filed a FIR against Sharjeel Imam, reportedly one of the organisers of the protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh – the site of a weeks-long sit-in protest against the citizenship law that many see as discriminating against Muslims – after videos of him allegedly calling for the state to be cut off from the rest of India surfaced online. Assam Police has told NDTV that Sharjeel Imam, believed to be a student of Modern Indian History Delhi’s JNU, will face charges, including those amounting to criminal conspiracy, sedition and promoting enmity between groups on basis of religion.

According to news agency PTI a second case – also of sedition – has been lodged in Uttar Pradesh for a speech delivered at Aligarh Muslim University earlier this month, in which he allegedly made “subversive comments”. According to Akash Kulhari, a Senior Superintendent of Police, a team has left for the national capital to arrest Imam.

In a video shared online by BJP leader Sambit Patra, a young bearded man believed to be Sharjeel Imam can be heard urging people to “come together and separate the North East from the rest of India”.

“If we all come together, then we can separate North East from the rest of India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one or two months… it will take the administration at least this much time to disperse all of us,” the man in the video says.

The alleged comments were slammed by Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who, in turn, alleged that the Shaheen Bagh protests were the first instance of Muslims protesting against Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Buddhists.

“They want that Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Buddhists, who are poor and (in the) minority in neighbouring countries, have to convert and always remain sandwiched between Muslims of Pakistan and Muslims of Shaheen Bagh,” Mr Sarma was quoted by news agency ANI.

“I think the citizenship law in the context of India… this is the first time in the country that Muslims are protesting against Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists… we never protested when Muslims were given Uniform Civil Code,” he added.

The video also prompted a war of words between the BJP and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ahead of next month’s Assembly election.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia dared the BJP to arrest Sharjeel Imam within 24 hours, saying: “else it can be thought he is giving such statements as part of your plan”.

“A person is talking about cutting off Assam… BJP is doing press conferences instead of arresting him… arrest him or tell the country you are unable to,” he said.

Protests against the citizenship law have taken over the Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi

Passed by parliament last month, the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, has met with widespread protest in the North East, where people fear the influx of Bangladeshi refugees permitted by the law will threaten their jobs and the indigenous culture.

Despite repeated assurances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, protesters in Assam and parts of the North East remain firmly opposed to the CAA.

The CAA makes, for the first time, a test of Indian citizenship. The government says it will help non-Muslims fleeing religious persecution from three countries. Critics say it violates secular tenets of the Constitution and discriminates against Muslims.

