fionola-meredith:-why-megxit-and-the-return-of-stormont-have-more-in-common-than-you’d-imagine







The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their roles as senior royals

This week it’s been all about a dysfunctional bunch of over-privileged people, many of little discernible talent but who frequently act as though they’re the centre of the universe, finally getting together to sort out their largely self-created problems.

No, I’m not talking about the return of Stormont.

It’s Megxit – the abrupt departure of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the subsequent royal showdown at Sandringham – that really has everyone agog.

As we all know, Arlene and Michelle’s reconciliation, on a predictable wave of promised government cash – because nothing gets done here without that, it’s like plugging a wailing baby’s mouth with a giant gob-stopper – will merely mean more of the same petty sectarian squabbling and bad-tempered, undemocratic financial carve-ups.

Rictus grins all round, but nothing new to see here.

Yet whether you’re a royalist or not, and I’m definitely not, the Harry and Meghan bombshell is fascinating because it is genuinely new and has all the elements of a real-life soap opera set among the toffiest of the toffs.

Forget The Crown. This is hot, fresh drama played out before our eyes. What’s not to like?