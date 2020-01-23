fionola-meredith:-mla-pay-hike-row-is-a-failure-of-political-principle,-not-just-a-complete-pr-disaster







Financial debate: MLAs quickly opposed their pay rise after hearing the public’s reaction

You’ve really got to pity our poor MLAs. Life is so tough for them. There they are, just ten days back in Stormont, when they get a £1,000 pay rise foisted upon them.

Nothing they could do, they protested helplessly, as they waited for the riches to rain down: they didn’t ask for it, an independent body decided upon it, and they were forced – simply forced – to take the cash.

Imagine if you didn’t go to work for three years, yet still kept being paid, and then when you finally shuffled back into the office, you were rewarded by a tasty one grand salary sweetener.

In what insane world could that happen? Well, we all know the answer to that, don’t we. It’s Northern Ireland. The land where the bizarre, improbable and downright outrageous is what passes for ordinary political life.

It’s worth looking closely at the way this story unfolded, because it tells you a great deal about the way our representatives treat the people who put them there: in other words, us.

The initial response from most of the parties was distinctly hushed. Since their return, we’ve heard plenty from the new ministers about all the vital work they plan to do, but on the topic of the salary hike, they seemed a little shy. Not keen to chat.

When this newspaper first asked the five main parties for a response to the issue, Sinn Fein, the DUP, the SDLP and Alliance all replied through anonymous spokespeople. “No comment”: that was the succinct UUP answer.