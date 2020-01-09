fionola-meredith:-forget-about-‘veganuary’,-it’s-a-faddish-stunt-which-isn’t-as-healthy-as-it-appears







350,000 people are thought to be taking part in ‘Veganuary’

Give up butter? For a whole month? In the darkest, dankest, most bleak time of the year?

You must be joking.

Yet the organisers of ‘Veganuary’ estimate that 350,000 people will be embracing a plant-based diet this month.

That means no meat, no fish, no animal products. It has become wildly fashionable to be a vegan – even temporarily – and while I’ve no doubt that some people are doing it for the sake of the planet, plenty more are doing it for the sake of their social media profile.

Look what a kind, caring, compassionate individual I am, denying myself all this wicked food!

The combination of joyless puritanism and pious virtue-signalling provided by faddish stunts like Veganuary is ideally suited to the self-regarding yet self-flagellating times we live in.

Look, I have no problem with genuine vegans who have chosen to adopt this lifestyle for their own reasons, be they health or environmental ones, and are just minding their own business.