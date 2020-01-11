Fine art dealer ran up £10m in debts then fled to rehabilitation clinic in Spain to evade furious creditors

Green, who the court heard has a pension pot worth £8.5m, borrowed some £2.3m from the peer-to-peer lender FSL, which accepts luxury goods as collateral, in a series of loans between November 2016 and July 2017.

Some of the art works he used to secure the loans were allegedly sold to Richard Green (Fine Paintings), his father’s international dealership with two galleries in Mayfair, the centre of London’s art world.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by the company.

FSL claims one of the paintings, Les Régates by Raoul Dufy, was sold for more than £111,000 at a New York auction to prominent arts consultant Helen Macintyre.

Court documents filed by FSL state: “Mr Green is a proven liar, an opportunist and a cynic. He took FSL’s money and then, in cynical and deliberate breach of undertakings he was fully aware of, decided to breach his obligations to FSL.

“One might contrast with Mr Green’s desire to live in peace in a no doubt very expensive and comfortable sanatorium in Spain the fact that standing behind FSL are many small investors who find that their money has not been repaid and they have been the victim of Mr Green’s dishonesty.

“There is something profoundly distasteful about Mr Green’s seeming belief that the interests of the victims of his dishonesty should be subordinated to his own wish to be preserved from stress.”

FSL claim Green has avoided coming back to the UK because he believes he will be extradited to the US to face money laundering charges.

Jennifer Meech, representing Richard Green (Fine Paintings), told a High Court hearing in December 2018 that Green was “clearly hopelessly insolvent”.

Mr Justice Richard Arnold said in March that there was “no prospect of Mr Green returning to the UK any time soon” and made an order for him to be cross-examined via video link from Spain.

Three months later, Green appeared in court via an intermittent video link alongside his solicitor and the Jungian analyst Dr Inspector.

The court heard that among the paintings he used to secure millions of pounds worth of loans were Pablo Picasso’s ‘Minotaur’, Marc Chagall’s ‘La Revolución’, Walter Sickert’s ‘Doges Palace, Venice’, Frank Auerbach’s ‘The Pillarbox’, and Gustave Loiseau’s ‘Le Canal de Loing a Moret’.

Asked why he had sold the paintings which were being used to secure the loans, he said: “I thought the loans were unsecured, actually.

“Unfortunately I was very much disorganised at the time. I was in such a state and wasn’t managing my affairs properly.

“I was borrowing from New Bond Street Pawnbrokers against watches and diamonds. I borrowed £100,000 at first. That went up to over £1m. I think I owed them £2m or £3m.

“I was excessively borrowing all the time then selling and buying more. It was part of my addictions.

“I understand you want to discredit me. I was becoming quite unwell and was falling out with my family so I can’t remember exactly because I wasn’t in the right state of mind.”

Mr Grant asked Green: “My clients would quite like to know what happened to their money What did you do with it?”

He replied: “I bought art and paid off some debts.”

Discussing his gambling habits, Green said: “I have lost several million. I gambled on horse racing for many years. At the beginning I was winning and then I lost obviously.

“I gambled in casinos on blackjack and roulette, football too.”

In a statement read to the court, Green says things “began to unravel”.

Mr Grant criticised Green for taking so long to find the correct pages in a 400-sheet bundle and for giving long and evasive explanations during the hearing.

“Finding page 196 simply involves turning the page, Mr Green,” he said. “This is not a game I am playing, Mr Green. I don’t have time to go through this miasma of what happened.”

He was also put out when Green requested a mid-morning 15 minute break an hour into the hearing – reduced to 10 minutes by the judge.

Green said Chagall’s ‘La Revolución’ was worth £850,000 but he allowed Richard Green (Fine Paintings) to purchase it for a quarter of the price.

Mr Grant said: “You know full well you were trying to extract as much money from my client as possible.”

Green replied: “I was very unwell at the time and was going through a serious crisis and was having a nervous breakdown so wasn’t in a position to be arguing about value.

“I wanted to get my debt down as quickly as possible. Unfortunately that didn’t work out the way I wanted and I went bankrupt. I am very sorry about that – I apologise.”

Mr Grant said: “I am sure that apology comes as a great comfort to my client.”

Green’s older brother Jonathan told The Telegraph that he was “not very well” and didn’t know if he would be coming back to face his creditors.

He added: “Mental health is an unpredictable thing and it has been upsetting for us all. It hasn’t been easy.”

Matthew Green and Richard Green (Fine Paintings) have been contacted for comment.