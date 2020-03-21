Finding happiness in a time of uncertainty

finding-happiness-in-a-time-of-uncertainty

More COVID-19 Pandemic Stories

Routine is key for kids and parents new to home-based learning, expert says

CHICAGO — Last year there were approximately 2.5 million children homeschooled in the US. Right now, every American enrolled from pre-kindergarten through their post-doctorate is getting a version of home-based education.
Dr. Brian Ray, an expert on home-based education said parents should try and think of homeschooling as a blessing not a curse.

Chicago restaurants hit hard by COVID-19 mandates

CHICAGO — Usually at the end of the week, many residents would be heading out to dinner or to a favorite local hangout.
But with mandated restaurant
and bar closings, and now a stay-at-home order, local chefs and business owners
are feeling the heat.

Domestic violence victims face additional challenges in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO — Friday’s shelter-in-place order impacts every segment of the population, but for victims of domestic violence it poses a unique threat.
Calls poured in Friday morning at the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline from people seeking advice, safety and shelter.

