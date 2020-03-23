finder-green-fave:-tech-21-plant-based-phone-cases

If you’re looking for a phone case that’s tough on protection without being tough on the environment, this is it.From ethical fashion labels to cruelty-free beauty brands, we’re seen plenty of large companies shift to a more eco-friendly business model recently. It isn’t just the fashion and beauty industries that are taking note though, with slightly more niche businesses now following suit.While most of us consider where our clothes are being made or whether our beauty products were tested on animals, the majority of us probably haven’t thought about the impact our phone cases can have on the environment. Luckily, electronics case giant Tech21 has.Last month, the brand announced a whole new range of plant-based phone covers made especially for Samsung and iPhone. The cases are made by breaking down plant-based feedstock into starches, making them much more sustainable than other models.Rather than the new materials reducing the sturdiness of the products though, the company has promised that the eco-friendly models feature the same “superior drop protection” that the brand is known for. This means that there’s plenty of reason to switch up your current case for a plant-based alternative.As an added bonus, most of the cases also offer built-in antimicrobial protection, which Tech21 claims ‘reduces microbes by up to 99.99%.’There are also plenty of styles on offer, with the plant-based range including popular lines from the brand such as the Evo Check and the Studio Colour.What makes it green?According to Tech21’s website, the brand was determined to create an environmentally friendly phone case in a bid to tackle plastic pollution. The plant-based models ditch the fossil fuels used to create common plastics in favour of natural resources to drastically cut the amount of plastic the company uses.The label isn’t stopping there either. While it has already changed 40% of its materials to plant-based alternatives, it has said that it plans to eventually hit 100%. Additionally, it has now changed all of its hangtags to cards, which it estimates has saved 18 tons of plastic from going to landfill every year.Having now reached 100% recyclable packaging, Tech21 is setting sights on creating fully compostable phone cases to further its fight against plastic.You can shop Tech21’s plant-based phone case line from the Tech21 online store or from usual stockists such as The Good Guys.Finder Green Fave is a regular column that highlights our favourite sustainable, eco-friendly, ethical and cruelty-free products. If there’s a product that you love and think we should look into, leave a comment below or use our customer service chat.Looking for more information about sustainable products and companies? Check out the Finder Green homepage.

Image: Tech21