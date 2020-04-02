finder-beauty-fave:-saturday-skin-wide-awake-eye-cream

Allow me to introduce to you your new best friend.Why we love this productLooking for a Korean-inspired skincare routine that is a hell of a lot easier to maintain? Nobody has time for 10 steps. So, allow me to introduce you to Saturday Skin.The brand calls itself a “weekend in a bottle” because its products are designed to leave your skin feeling radiant, rested and refreshed. Saturday Skin finally launched into Australia in March 2020, first hitting Sephora in-store and online.I was lucky enough to try the Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream and let me tell you – this is my new favourite step in my skincare routine.The quick verdictWhy is it good? This eye cream assists with dryness and puffiness and reduces the appearance of dark circles.How much is it? $78 for 30 mL.Where to buy it: Sephora.I know what I like when it comes to eye creams. In fact, I’ve created a list of the best eye creams for all skin concerns. The Saturday Skin Wide Awake Eye Cream definitely delivers, especially on the brightening and hydrating aspect.The brand’s superstar ingredient is the Cha-7 es Complex. This exclusive patented formula supports the skin’s natural renewal process, visibly improving hydration and firmness over time.It’s formulated with date seed extract which is high in antioxidant properties, working to really illuminate and brighten the eye area.There’s also avocado protein extract and this improves hydration, creating a moisture barrier protection – perfect for the delicate skin in this area.I use the Saturday Skin Wide Awake eye cream morning and night – and right now, it’s my favourite step in my skincare routine.Why? It’s simple really. The package and the scent. At a time like this, you start to appreciate the little things, especially as you have the chance to really enjoy your skincare routine.Take a look at the images below. The formula is a gorgeous gel-like consistency. Not only is it lightweight, but it also sits great on bare skin and under makeup.Image: FinderNow when it comes to the scent… I really cannot find the words to describe it to you but it’s good. It’s rather refreshing, which is obviously perfect when you’re trying to wake up in the morning.The bottle itself is rather big, but you do get 30mL of product. The packaging isn’t heavy and it’s a super cute pink holographic pink colour.I can also really appreciate that one pump gives you the perfect amount of eye cream. Others I’ve tried in the past have either given me too much or too little – but Saturday Skin have really hit the nail on the head with this one.AffordabilityThe Saturday Skin Wide Awake Eye Cream retails for $78 for 30 mL. Now that may sound expensive, but you actually get a lot of product.Let’s compare it to another one of my favourite eye creams. The Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Creme is $57 for 15mL.It speaks for itself. I will definitely be repurchasing again and again.Where to buyFor us Aussies, the easiest way to get your hands on anything from Saturday Skin is through Sephora. The online retailer offers free shipping with orders over $55 – oh, and free samples with every purchase.Tune in every Friday for our Finder Beauty Fave. We go hands-on to find the best beauty buys, testing out new products and old favourites to see what’s really worth your money.

More beauty news

Vogue Online Shopping Night April 2020: Top beauty and home sales

First look at the new Natasha Denona Mini Retro palette

Finder Beauty Fave: Ecoya Rinse Free Hand Wash

First look: Too Faced’s Advanced Primed & Poreless range

When and where you can buy Fenty’s MatchStix Glow in “Purrrl”

Main image: Instagram user saturday_skin