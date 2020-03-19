Find out everything about 13 Reasons Why Season 4. TheOfficial date confirmed, And All Other Details.

13 Reasons Why is known to be Netflix’s most controversial series. Season -3 had ended revealing the truth about the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), but will there be a fourth season ? When will it come on Netflix?

It was on On August 1, 2019, that Netflix announced ,13 Reasons Why would be returning for a fourth season.

No official release date has yet been declared. The show was launched at the end of March 2017 , with season two released in May 2018 and the third in August 2019. We can assume that, the next season will span 13 episodes, like the three before it. And we can expect that season-4 will be launched by the end of 2020.

13 Reasons Why season 4 trailer

No trailer is released for the show as of now. Normally Netflix releases trailers a couple of weeks before the launch of the show.

Season 4 cast?

JanLuis Castellanos , the Runaways’ fame is set to join the cast as Diego Torres, he plays the role of a grieving football team leader who has difficulties managing his emotions.

Most of the earlier cast is expected to return in Season 4. Christian Navarro plays the role of Tony Padilla, Brandon Flynn play Justin Foley, Miles Heizer in the role of Alex Standall, Dylan Minnette plays Clay Jensen, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen, Anne Winters as Chlöe Rice, Steven Weber as Gary Bolan and Grace Saif as Ani Achola.

Final season will have a new cast addition. Oscar nominee Gary Sinise,will be playing the role of Dr. Robert Ellman, who is the family therapist treating Clay .

At the same time as the renewal, it was announced that the upcoming fourth season of the show will be the last.

Netflix made it clear that it was purely a creative decision to end the series now. Season four will feature the core cast’s graduation from High School which is naturally the best conclusion for the show.