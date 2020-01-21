finance-minister-murphy-rules-out-corporation-tax-cut-in-northern-ireland

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has ruled out a cut in corporation tax.

He said it was not something he was “actively pursuing” but the possibility could resurface in the future.

The minister also said the political landscape had changed over the period since its possible introduction was first raised.

The Northern Ireland budget faces huge gaps in funding with health, education and infrastructure all faced with huge immediate demands for cash injections to ease financial pressures.

The Executive is battling with the London government for funding. Mr Murphy said the £2billion package put on the table following the restoration of Stormont’s institutions and pledge in the New Deal, New Decade deal was “woefully inadequate”.

The Treasury has suggested Northern Ireland political leaders look at ways to raise revenue through current powers available to them. It is also closely monitoring how money is spent in Northern Ireland.

Corporation tax was devolved to the Assembly in 2015. However the move was subject to the Executive demonstrating its finances were on a “stable footing”. It has been argued Northern Ireland could better attract jobs if its rate was closer to the Republic’s 12.5%.