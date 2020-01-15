finance-minister-murphy-describes-stormont-funding-package-as-‘woefully-inadequate’







Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said a proposed extra £1 billion in funding from Westminster for the Stormont Executive is “woefully inadequate”.

The Government said on Wednesday evening they will add an extra £1 billion in funding to the new Stormont Executive bringing tjeir total support to £2 billion.

Mr Murphy said public services will now face a shortfall of at least £1 billion next year. He said: “This will make it extremely difficult to fund public services.”

He accused the Government of acting in bad faith, saying they undertook to provide the additional funding needed to deliver “ambitious” commitments in the New Decade, New Approach deal.

The finance minister said his officials were in the process of fully costing what was required but that the announcement had been made against the wishes of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister.

Mr Murphy said: “The financial package claims to provide £2bn. £1bn of this was already coming to the Executive.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Government said they were providing the funding to end the nurses’ pay dispute, transform public services, turbocharge infrastructure investment and address NI’s unique circumstances.

They said it included a “rapid injection” of £550 million to Executive finances, including £200 million to resolve the nurses’ pay dispute and deliver pay parity over the next two years, as well as £60 million for a medical school in Londonderry and £50 million for public transport.

Mr Murphy said: “For the legacy institutions, the proposed package adds £100m to the £150m previously committed. This falls at least £50m short of the projected cost of £300-£400m.

“The parties are working together to deliver quality public services for our people. This act of bad faith makes our job much more difficult.

“As Finance Minister I cannot and will not accept this and will be taking this up with the British Government.”

Julian Smith, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said earlier: “New Decade, New Approach is about putting Northern Ireland’s Assembly on a sustainable footing.

“This funding provides certainty to the Executive and ensures much-needed reforms across health, education and justice can be delivered.”

The funding comes with conditions to deliver accountability in public spending and the building of sustainable public services, the statement said.

It also allows for the establishment of a new UK Government – Northern Ireland Executive joint board.

It comes after the economist Esmond Birnie estimated the cost of getting Northern Ireland back on its feet with enough resources to tackle the mountain of issues facing the public sector at around £5bn.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were in Northern Ireland at the beginning of the week to mark the restoration of devolution.

Belfast Telegraph Digital